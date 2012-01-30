Jan 30 Carnival Corp (CCL.L) (CCL.N) said on Monday the value of the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that wrecked off the coast of Italy, has a net value of $490 million and the company's insurance coverage is about $510 million.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Carnival said the cruise ship had a net carrying value of $490 million, or 379 million euros, at the end of 2011.

The company's euro-denominated insurance coverage is valued at $510 million, or 395 million euros, according to the filing.

