Jan 31 Shareholders of Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) rejected all six of activist investor Carl Icahn's nominees to its board of directors at its annual meeting last Friday, the heavy truckmaker said on Tuesday in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Icahn, who owns a 10 percent stake in both Oshkosh and rival Navistar International Corp (NAV.N), has said the company's board was not doing enough to drive its stock price higher, and called for it to consider a merger with Navistar or to sell its JLG aerial-lift unit. [ID:nL2E8CVAPR] Icahn has found a warmer welcome for his approach at Navistar, where executives said they could see a rationale in a merger of the two companies.

(Reporting By Scott Malone)

((scott.malone@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 617 856 4342)(Reuters Messaging: scott.malone.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: OSHKOSH/ICAHN

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.