NEW YORK, Jan 30 U.S. sales of spirits rose 2.7 percent in 2011, an industry trade group said on Monday, citing new products and consumers' thirst for high-end libations like super-premium vodka.

On a revenue basis, sales rose 4 percent to $19.9 billion, restoring the industry to pre-recession levels, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States

Also boosting growth were regional legislative changes that allowed for expanded sales of alcoholic drinks.

Distilled spirits companies, including Diageo Plc (DGE.L), Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA), Beam Inc BEAM.N and Brown Forman Corp (BFb.N), sold 195.8 million 9-liter cases of liquor in 2011, an increase of 2.7 percent, the group said.

"In terms of revenue, we are back to pre-recession levels," said David Ozgo, chief economist for the group, adding that it was a pattern that "we have seen before as we emerged from other recessions."

The sales rise was helped by some consumers opting for more high-end drinks, according to the group's chief executive, Peter Cressy.

Spirits accounted for 33.6 percent of the total beverage alcohol market last year, gaining market share from beer, which lost 0.5 point of share to make up 49.3 percent of the market, according to the group. Wine's share of the market also rose slightly.

On a per-capita basis, "consumption has remained flat as a board," Cressy said. The increases in market size come mainly from population growth and aging.

Sales of vodka, which accounts for 32 percent of industry volume, rose 5.9 percent to 63 million cases. Yet for the most expensive brands in the "super premium" category, volume rose 12.7 percent and revenue rose 15.9 percent.

Exports of distilled spirits are expected to have reached $1.34 billion in 2011, based on 11-month data, the group said.

Total exports rose 16.5 percent from a year ago, while American whiskey -- 69 percent of total exports -- grew 13.6 percent, the group said. The European Union accounts for just under half of all exports.

Unlike in past years, the group declined to give a specific forecast for the new year. "I will say this. 2011 was a solid year and barring some unforeseen economic downtown, we should have a solid year in 2012," Cressy said.

