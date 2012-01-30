* Four Yazaki executives to plead guilty, serve time

* DENSO Corp also agrees to plead guilty, pay fine

* Conspiracy stretched back 10 years, DOJ says

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Japan's Yazaki Corp, which makes electrical components for cars, has agreed to plead guilty and pay a fine of $470 million for conspiring to fix the prices of parts sold to automakers in the United States, the Justice Department said on Monday.

DENSO Corp (6902.T) also agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing and will pay a fine of $78 million, the department said.

Four Yazaki executives will plead guilty and serve prison time ranging from 15 months to two years, the department said.

They are accused of conspiring to push up the prices of some automotive electrical components -- like wire harnesses used in wiring and circuit boards -- and then monitoring prices to ensure they stayed inflated.

The price-fixing dates back at least until 2000 and continued into 2010, the Justice Department said in the complaint filed against Yazaki in a district court in Detroit.

The Justice Department has previously settled with Tokyo-based Furukawa Electric Co (5801.T), which agreed to plead guilty and pay a $200 million fine for price-fixing in the same probe.

“Criminal antitrust enforcement remains a top priority and the Antitrust Division will continue to work with the FBI and our law enforcement counterparts to root out this kind of pernicious cartel conduct," said Sharis Pozen, acting assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, in a statement.

The cases against the companies are United States of America v. Yazaki Corp and United States of America v. DENSO Corp. Both were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky and Diane Bartz; Editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman)

