Jan 30 News Corp's (NWSA.O) top New York-based public relations executive, Teri Everett, will be leaving the company, which said on Monday that it would promote her Los Angeles counterpart, Julie Henderson, to the newly created post of chief communications officer.

Everett, who spent more than 10 years at the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company, has spent much of the last year handling the communications around the fallout from the phone-hacking scandal at its UK newspaper unit. The company has been under intense scrutiny since the scandal erupted in July.

Everett is not leaving for another job but is considering her options, according to a person familiar with her plans.

"Teri gained not only the trust and respect of all who worked with her –- but my great appreciation as well," Murdoch said in a statement.

She will leave the company on Feb 10. In a statement she said. "While it may be a tired cliche, I am ready for something new."

Henderson will split her time between Los Angeles and New York, where News Corp's headquarters are based. She will report to Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey.

There have been a string of resignations of key senior executives at News Corp's London operations since July. The company is currently undertaking an internal investigation into activities at its British newspapers and across the business.

Last summer, Alice Macandrew, the top PR executive at News Corp for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said she would step down, but worked through the end of the year. Macandrew had reported to Matthew Anderson, News Corp's London-based head of corporate affairs. Anderson announced his resignation last week.

After losing some 25 percent in market capitalization over last summer as the hacking scandal escalated, News Corp has recovered strongly since the start of the year and has hit new 52-week highs near $20. Shares rose 19 cents to $19.07 on the Nasdaq in afternoon trading.

