* Q4 EPS 74 cents vs $1.02 yr ago

* Q4 EPS adjusted $1.28 vs $1.06 yr ago

* Revenue $14.2 bln vs Wall Street view $14.4 bln

* Sees 2012 EPS $4.75-$5.00 vs $4.35 in 2011

Jan 31 United Parcel Service (UPS.N) reported higher quarterly profit after adjusting for a new pension accounting method, and forecast higher 2012 earnings.

The world's largest package delivery company on Tuesday said fourth-quarter net income fell to $725 million, or 74 cents a share, from $1.025 billion, or $1.02 a share, a year ago.

After adjusting for a pension fund accounting change started in the fourth quarter, profit rose to $1.28 a share from $1.06.

UPS said the new accounting method resulted in after-tax charges in 2011 and 2010 of $527 million and $75 million, respectively.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 6 percent to $14.2 billion, roughly in line with the $14.4 billion expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting By Lynn Adler; editing by John Wallace)

((lynn.adler@thomsonreuters.com)(1-646-223-6307)(Reuters Messaging: lynn.adler.reuters.com@reuters.com)) Keywords: UPS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.