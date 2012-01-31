* Q4 EPS 90 cents vs Street view 88 cents

* Sales up 10 pct to $4.31 bln

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $4.02 to $4.26

Jan 31 Illinois Tool Works (ITW.N) reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly earnings, beating analysts' expectations, due to strong demand for many of its industrial products, including welding equipment and auto parts.

ITW's performance is the latest indication that the U.S. industrial sector continues to get stronger even as one of its key end markets -- the construction industry -- remains soft in key regions of the world.

Glenview, Illinois-based ITW makes industrial packaging, restaurant supplies, construction products, electronic components and other goods.

Net income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was $437 million, or 90 cents per share, up from $328 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected 88 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 10 percent to $4.31 billion, slightly below the average Wall Street estimate of $4.36 billion.

ITW said acquisitions boosted revenue by 4.7 percent. Organic revenue grew 9.8 percent in China, 8.7 percent in North America and 2.6 percent in Europe.

Two of the company's fastest growing segments -- power systems and transportation -- grew at a rate of 16 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

ITW said strong demand for welding products among oil, gas and heavy equipment users propped up the power systems and electronics sector. Sluggish demand for PC boards and other electronics crimped that segment.

Truck repair and reconstruction companies and companies selling so-called aftermarket automotive parts are helping drive the transportation sector. ITW sells components directly to new-vehicle producers as well as on the aftermarket.

ITW forecast profit of $4.02 to $4.26 per share for 2012 , within the range of analysts' expectations. Revenue growth is expected to be 5 percent to 8 percent, compared with analysts' expectations of about 7 percent.

Jeffries & Co analyst Stephen Volkmann said in a note to investors that the ITW forecast could prove to be conservative because "there are still legs to the industrial recovery as construction markets have yet to rebound."

ITW relies on construction industry sales for 20 percent of its revenue.

ITW expects first-quarter profit of 89 cents to 97 cents per share, with revenue growth of 6 percent to 9 percent.

Chief Executive David Speer faces pressure from San Diego-based Relational Investors, a $6 billion investment firm that often looks to improve the management and strategic direction of companies it buys into.

Relational Investors is likely to push ITW to pare back its sprawling operations, a person with knowledge of the matter has told Reuters. ITW has already agreed to give Relational Investors a board seat in coming months.

Longbow Research analyst Eli Lustgarten said ITW's fourth quarter was a solid performance and that Relational Investors' involvement in the company probably is serving as a "wakeup call." He said ITW should evaluate its acquisition strategy and consider divestitures.

