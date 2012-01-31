* China ministry bans giant Vale ships from ports

* China says Valemax ban to protect its freight lines

* Vale Malaysia ore center set to open in 2014

* Vale Philippine base to start transhipments in Feb.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 31 Brazil's Vale SA (VALE5.SA), the world's second-largest mining company, could serve Chinese customers from an iron-ore supply base under construction in Malaysia, by passing China's port ban on the company's super freighter, a company source told Reuters.

The company official declined to be named.

China's transportation ministry said on Tuesday the company's so-called Valemax ships were banned from the country's ports to protect Chinese ocean-freight lines that have been hurt by a downturn in global shipping rates, as well as for safety issues. [ID:nL4E8CV5HS]. The 400,000 deadweight tonne Valemax or "Chinamax" class vessels are among the largest ships afloat.

In the last three months, the Baltic Dry Index .BADI a benchmark for the price of shipping dry-bulk goods such as iron-ore, has fallen 65 percent causing ship-operators revenue to plunge.

Vale's press office in Rio de Janeiro declined comment on the Chinese ban.

Vale's $1.3 billion Malaysia distribution center is designed to hold 60,000 tonnes of ore and serve Australian and Japanese customers. It is scheduled to open in 2014. [ID:nL3E7DE0HF] [ID:nL3E7L800R]

Under the Malaysia plan, Valemax and other ore ships will load Vale iron-ore in Brazil and drop it off on the Malaysian coast. There the ore will be stored until it is reloaded on to smaller ships for THE final journey to Asian customers.

The 400,000 deadweight tonne Valemax ships are some of the largest afloat. Most of the 35 proposed ships have been built in Chinese shipyards or are scheduled to be built in the country by the end of 2013. In November, one of the first ships of the fleet, the Vale Beijing developed cracks in its hull on its maiden voyage.

Vale is counting on the ships to help it better compete with iron-ore competitors BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) and Rio Tinto (RIO.AX), Australian companies whose mines are closer to China, the world's largest steelmaker and largest customer for iron-ore, the main ingredient in steel.

Vale is also preparing a floating iron-ore distribution center at Subic Bay in the Philippines to transfer iron ore from the Valemaxes to smaller vessels, Subic Bay Freeport spokeswoman said. The center will begin operations in February, Vale said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Vale received its first Valemax ship, the Vale Rio de Janeiro, at its port of Tubarao, Brazil's largest port by tonnage shipped and the port from which Vale ships about two-thirds of its exports, the Vale statement said.

Iron-ore with 62 percent iron-content, a benchmark for high-grade ores .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.79 percent to $142.40 a tonne, a two-month high on Monday. In the last three months it has risen 19.4 percent.

Reporting By Leila Coimbra, Writing by Jeb Blount

