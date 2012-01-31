(Adds background on liens, union statement on labor cost savings.)

By John Crawley

Jan 31 The U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, which has responsibility for insuring certain benefits under private defined benefit pension plans, said on Tuesday it believes American Airlines will seek to terminate employee pensions in bankruptcy.

The agency said it filed a $92 million lien against American parent AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK for the balance of unpaid pension plan contributions. It added that the lien was applied to AMR assets outside the United States, mainly in Latin America.

American filed for Chapter 11 protection in late November, citing uncompetitive labor costs. The carrier has yet to issue a labor cost-savings target and did not immediately comment on the PBGC statement.

Airline unions expect American to detail its targets for labor cost cuts this week, but they do not know what the goals may be.

"We believe that tomorrow they will outline the size of the cuts at American," said Jamie Horwitz, spokesman for the Transport Workers Union.

He said he did not know when the workers of American Eagle, AMR's regional carrier, would learn the labor cost savings targets for that airline.

PBGC continues to press AMR for information about pensions. The agency said it is not convinced from the data it has received, and the airline's cash on hand that plan terminations are necessary for the airline to reorganize.

It is not uncommon for U.S. pension insurers to file liens in bankruptcy cases. Collecting on liens may need bankruptcy court approval.

Liens have been filed on behalf of four pension plans - against aircraft, real estate, and other assets.

The PBGC is an unsecured creditor in the American bankruptcy.

American has not said whether it will terminate pensions covering 130,000 workers and retirees to save money.

The PBGC estimates that American's pension shortfall - the difference between the assets of its plans and promised benefits - is $10 billion. If those plans were terminated today, the agency said it could not make up the entire amount of underfunding.

American paid $6 million in pension contributions on Jan 15 out of just under $100 million owed for the fourth quarter. The next contribution is due April 15.

"We want American Airlines to reorganize successfully and succeed as a business. We would like it to succeed as a business without killing its employee pension plans," PBGC Director Josh Gotbaum said.

(Reporting by John Crawley and Kyle Peterson; addition reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Gunna Dickson)

((karen.jacobs@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: AMR/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.