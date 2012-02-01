(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1)

Feb 1 Hershey Co (HSY.N) reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by price increases on its candies.

Net income was $142.1 million, or 62 cents per share, in Hershey's fourth quarter, up from $135.5 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 70 cents per share.

Sales rose to $1.57 billion from $1.48 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)

