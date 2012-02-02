* Q4 adjusted ENI 40 cents/share per Street view

* Q4 distribution of $0.22 per common unit

* Has $32.9 bln "dry powder" to invest

NEW YORK, Feb 2 Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), the largest publicly listed alternative asset manager, said on Thursday that revenue from performance fees dropped in the fourth quarter, but management fees delivered more as its assets grew to a record.

Since 2007, when Blackstone raised $4.7 billion in an initial public offering, it has had to serve two constituents -- its limited partners, such as pension funds and endowments, that invest in its funds, and its public stockholders.

Turmoil in he financial markets in 2011 hit it on both these fronts; the company has had to mark down the value of some investments and has also seen reversals in carried interest flows -- its share of investment profits -- weigh on cash distributions.

Economic net income, which measures operating performance, was $450 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $513 million a year earlier. Adjusted ENI was 40 cents per share, matching the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fee-earning assets under management increased 25 percent to a record $137 billion at the end of 2011 from $110 billion a year earlier, Blackstone said.

Blackstone announced a fourth-quarter distribution of 22 cents per common unit, bringing its full-year distributions to 52 cents per common unit.

Its available capital for deals, or "dry powder," was $32.9 billion at the end of 2011.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6022)(Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BLACKSTONE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.