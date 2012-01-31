* A strike could shut 6 pct of U.S. refining capacity

* Current contract expires at 12:01 a.m. local time

* Shell, USW meeting to hammer out deal

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Jan 31 U.S. refinery workers and energy companies on Tuesday raced against a midnight deadline to negotiate a contract and avert the sector's first strike in more than three decades, which could shut 6 percent of U.S. refining capacity and boost fuel prices.

A strike could boost prices for gasoline, jet fuel, and other refined products at a time when crude oil prices above $100 a barrel have been a drag on the global economy.

Ahead of the 12:01 a.m. Wednesday expiration of the current three-year contract, both sides remained at loggerheads in talks on wage standards, healthcare, retirement benefits, and health and safety standards.

While a complete walkout might bring the shutdown of about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), or 6 percent of the national capacity, sources close to the talks said the union may take a strategic approach and only authorize walkouts at a few locations.

Valero's 292,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was expected to be one of those sites, a source close to operations said.

During the last round of contract talks in 2009, negotiations stretched three days beyond the deadline and ended with an impasse on safety issues. The last nationwide strike by refinery workers was in 1980 and lasted three months.

The United Steelworkers (USW) union, which represents hourly workers at refineries that account for about two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity, says health and safety standards remain the main obstacle to a deal.

Between 2009 and 2011, 18 workers died while working at U.S. refineries. Royal Dutch Shell PLC's U.S. subsidiary, Shell Oil Co., is negotiating with the union on behalf of major U.S. refiners.

Expiring February U.S. gasoline RBG2 and heating oil HOG2 futures settled higher on Tuesday, boosted by supply uncertainty stemming from a potential strike.

"A strike would be potentially supportive for products and less so for crude," said Tom Bentz, director at BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc. in New York. Other analysts said sagging U.S. fuel demand could offset potential supply impacts.

Any shutdowns would likely drive up U.S. fuel prices, supported in recent weeks due to a string of plant problems, especially along the U.S. East Coast where poor economics have prompted companies to shutter refineries.

Most U.S. refiners have made preparations to bring in contract workers and train replacements to keep their refineries churning in the event of a strike.

“In general there will be no impact on operations,” said David Hackett, president of Stillwater Associates, an Irvine, California, energy consultancy. “I was still working for Mobil in 1980 and refineries ran just fine.”

At least five wage offers have crossed the negotiating table and have been rejected, according to sources familiar with the talks. The last offer was for a 7-percent pay raise divided over the three-year length of the contract.

“We’re just focusing on trying to get a contract through negotiations at the bargaining table and not in the press,” said Lynne Hancock, a USW spokeswoman.

About half of USW-represented refinery workers could walk off their jobs on Wednesday if there was no agreement to a contract or continued talks.

“Negotiations continue," said Emily Oberton, a spokeswoman for Shell, which faces potential strikes at refineries in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, California that comprise about 1.2 million barrels of processing capacity. "Shell remains optimistic that a mutually satisfactory agreement can be negotiated with the USW.”

While most refiners would keep their plants in operation during a strike using temporary replacement workers, just over a million barrels of capacity would be taken offline by companies in the event of a shutdown.

BP Plc will idle its 406,570 barrel per day (bpd) Texas, City, Texas; 405,000 bpd, 253,000 bpd Carson, California; and 131,400 bpd BP-Husky Toledo, Ohio, refineries if workers strike at those plants, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

Another 5 percent is expected to shut if a strike were to last three months.

Valero Energy Corp has an agreement to shut its 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery if workers strike there, company officials said on Tuesday.

While Shell and USW negotiators are meeting to hammer out a national agreement, local union leaders are also talking with managers of individual refineries to address plant-specific issues.

ConocoPhillips has trained replacement workers to remain on hand at refineries in California, Washington and Montana if union workers strike, spokesman Rich Johnson said.

"We have a responsibility to maintain the continuity of our operations and we have contingency plans in place," Johnson said. "All of our refineries that could be affected by a labor action are prepared to operate."

And Lyondell Basell will be able to keep its Houston refinery running in the event of a strike, company spokesman David Harpole said. "We remain optimistic that a mutually satisfactory agreement can be reached,” Harpole said. “If that is not the case, then we have trained personnel in place at the refinery.”

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Additional reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson, Sofina Mirza-Reid, Chris Baltimore, David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)

