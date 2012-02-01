* EPS $2.20 vs Street view $2.09

* Outflows $15.6 bln in quarter

* Shares rise 3.6 pct

(Recasts, adds details on flows and expenses, byline)

By Ross Kerber

Feb 1 Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) posted higher-then-expected quarterly earnings but reported a rare outflow of investor cash from its closely watched bond funds.

Profit was down from a year earlier, hurt by higher expenses, but the earnings beat sent the San Mateo, California, company's shares up 3.6 percent.

Assets under management were $670.3 billion at Dec. 31, up $10.4 billion from Sept. 30. The increase was driven by market appreciation during the quarter of $27.2 billion, offset by outflows of $15.6 billion as investors pulled cash from bond funds and other vehicles.

The quarterly outflow was the company's first since 2009, Chief Executive Greg Johnson said in recorded remarks on a webcast. Franklin is well known for fixed-income products focused on emerging markets such as its Templeton Global Bond fund.

But the fund's performance turned rough in 2011 and investors became skittish on the sector as a whole. Clients withdrew $2.2 billion from Franklin fixed-income products in the latest quarter, compared with an inflow of $10.2 billion in the prior quarter, the company said in a presentation accompanying the webcast.

"Short-term performance of some of our global fixed-income strategies were a headwind for flows during the quarter," Johnson said. However, he noted that despite all the attention Templeton Global Bond received, its overall return was better than comparable equity funds in the period, and he is still confident in the fund's strategy.

First-quarter operating revenue for the company was flat at $1.7 billion.

One reason for the profit decline was the expense category of "general, administrative and other" -- it more than doubled to $65.2 million. A company spokesman said the year-ago total was reduced by $26.5 million in insurance recoveries. Excluding those recoveries, the year-over-year change was "not as noticeable," he said.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, net income was $480.8 million, or $2.20 per share, down from $501.2 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Franklin Resources shares were up $3.87 to $109.97 in morning trading.

(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Derek Caney)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 617 856 4341)(Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net)) Keywords: FRANKLINRESOURCES/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.