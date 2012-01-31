(Adds context, background)

Jan 31 Cyrela Brazil Realty (CYRE3.SA), Brazil's second biggest homebuilder, cut its outlook for sales in 2012, echoing a more cautious tone in the industry after a disappointing year.

The builder said in a Tuesday securities filing that it was lowering its 2012 sales estimate to between 6.9 billion reais and 8 billion reais ($3.9 billion to $4.6 billion). The company was previously aiming for sales this year in a range of 8 billion reais and 8.9 billion reais.

Cyrela is the latest Brazilian builder to strike a more cautious tone as the industry adjusts to slower growth, grappling with the runaway costs and growing debt that led many investors to turn away from the industry last year. [ID:nL1E8CI5XP]

The company said it would not give guidance for its profit margins or new project launches this year, withdrawing prior estimates from March of last year. At the time, Cyrela had projected 8.7 billion reais to 9.8 billion reais in new project starts in 2012.

Cyrela previously reported that sales in 2011 missed its target of 6.9 billion to 7.7 billion reais due to delays that pushed many new building starts into the fourth quarter. [ID:nL1E8CG451]

Shares of Cyrela fell 3.1 percent to 16.18 reais on Tuesday, accumulating a 9 percent gain this year after dropping over 30 percent in 2011.

Cyrela reports fourth-quarter earnings on March 6.

($1 = 1.7474 reais)

