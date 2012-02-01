Feb 1 Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR.N) posted a higher first-quarter profit on Wednesday as restructuring efforts and new product launches helped it overcome rising costs for commodities.

Energizer, best known for its namesake and Eveready batteries, also cut the high end of its fiscal 2012 profit forecast, reflecting increased volatility in currencies and economic uncertainty in Europe.

KEY POINTS

Q1 2012 Estimate* Q1 2011 Revenue $1.20 bln $1.24 bln $1.18 bln Net income $143.8 mln $110.4 mln EPS $2.15 $1.55 Adjusted EPS $2.05 $1.92 $1.68

- Energizer now expects to earn $6.00 to $6.20 per share in fiscal 2012, versus its November forecast of $6.00 to $6.30. The company said it still aimed to return to "meaningful" profit growth in fiscal 2012 despite the pressure of weakness in the European economy and volatile currencies.

BACKGROUND/LINKS

- In November, Energizer said it expected significant product cost headwinds in fiscal 2012 as a result of commodity prices and other inflationary factors.

- The company said in November that it planned to raise U.S. prices on alkaline and carbon zinc batteries by 6.7 percent during February 2012.

- Last week, Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), Energizer's main rival in batteries and razors, cut its fiscal 2012 profit forecast due to currency fluctuations. [ID:nL2E8CR1ZI]

Note:

* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

