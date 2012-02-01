* Q4 adj EPS $0.70 meets Wall St expectations

* Sales $1.57 bln vs. Street view of $1.56 bln

* Raises '12 sales, EPS growth targets

(Adds analysts' estimates, details on outlook; changes headline)

By Martinne Geller

Feb 1 Hershey Co (HSY.N) raised its 2012 earnings and sales growth targets on Wednesday, citing cost-savings, productivity measures and expected increases in sales volume.

The maker of Reese's peanut butter cups, Twizzlers and Kit Kat bars also reported fourth-quarter profit in line with analysts' expectations.

Like most food and beverage companies, Hershey has been squeezed by rising costs for commodities such as cocoa and sugar. It has said that its costs should remain high in 2012 despite some easing on the spot futures markets.

The company raised prices on its candies, which in turn has curbed demand, leading to volume weakness, though Hershey is seen as having better pricing power than many other of its food industry peers, since its products are sometimes viewed as affordable luxuries.

Despite higher commodity costs in 2012, Hershey said it expects 2012 earnings of $2.79 to $2.89 per share, including one-time charges of 16 cents to 19 cents per share related to its cost-savings program, 4 cents to 5 cents per share related to a recent acquisition and 5 cents per share in pension expenses.

That represents an increase of 9 percent to 11 percent from 2011 earnings, which is above the company's prior forecast, which called for an increase of 6 to 8 percent.

On the sales side, Hershey now expects an increase of 5 percent to 7 percent, up from a prior forecast for growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.

In the fourth quarter of 2011, net income was $142.1 million, or 62 cents per share, up from $135.5 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were 70 cents per share, meeting analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose nearly 6 percent to $1.57 billion, slightly topping Wall Street estimates of $1.56 billion. The growth was fueled almost entirely by price increases. Volume rose slightly.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)

((martinne.geller@thomsonreuters.com)(646 223-6023)(Reuters Messaging: martinne.geller.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HERSHEY/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.