Feb 1 Weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) posted a sharply higher fourth-quarter profit, but said earnings would probably be lower in 2012 given the challenging U.S. defense spending environment.

Northrop beat its own profit forecast for the full year, reporting a 17 percent rise in earnings per share of $7.41, up from $6.32 in 2010, with improved performance, lower interest expenses and a lower share count more than offsetting lower sales and higher taxes.

Earnings came in above the forecast Northrop gave in October, when it raised its earlier outlook to a range of $6.95 to $7.05 a share.

Earnings per share are expected to drop to between $6.40 to $6.70 in 2012, said the company, which builds unmanned spy planes and other equipment for the U.S. military.

Fourth-quarter earnings spiked 80 percent to $550 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, up from $1.03 per diluted share a year earlier, and well above the analysts' average forecast of $1.67 per share.

Quarterly revenue fell to $6.5 billion from $6.9 billion a year earlier, while revenues in the full year dropped to $26.4 billion from $28.1 billion, reflecting U.S. budget constraints and the company's actions to cut volume in non-core and underperforming businesses.

Sales are expected to decline further to between $24.7 billion and $25.4 billion in 2012, the company said.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

