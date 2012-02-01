* Q4 EPS more than doubled

* Company sees lower earnings, sales in 2012

* Analyst sees pressure on stock

(Adds quote from CEO, analyst reaction, byline)

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

Feb 1 Weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) posted an 80 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit but said earnings and sales would drop in 2012 given the challenging U.S. defense spending environment.

Rob Stallard, defense analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said Northrop's results were in line with those of other defense companies, which are all bracing for declining defense spending.

"The pattern continues - defense revenues light, defense margins strong. With volumes heading down and the customer tightening the terms, we shall see how long this situation can last," he said.

Fourth-quarter earnings were $550 million, or $2.09 per share, from $306 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, a year earlier, far outpacing analysts' average forecast of $1.67 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Fourth-quarter and full-year results demonstrate our progress in achieving superior operating performance and effective cash deployment," said Northrop Chief Executive Wes Bush. He said the company would continue to focus on cutting costs, generating cash and creating value for shareholders.

Both quarterly and full-year results reflected Northrop's spinoff of its shipbuilding business, now called Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII.N).

Northrop said free cash flow in the fourth quarter totaled $1.4 billion before discretionary contributions to pension accounts. The company repurchased 11.8 million shares in the fourth quarter and 40.2 million shares in 2011.

The lower guidance for 2012 could weigh on Northrop shares, which closed at $58.05 on Tuesday, Stallard said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta last week announced the termination of the Block 30 model of Northrop's flagship program, the high-flying Global Hawk surveillance drone, a move that will affect work on 10 additional planes in coming years.

Northrop did not address the Global Hawk cancellation in its earnings report, but said its total backlog for 2011 was $39.5 billion, compared with $46.8 billion in 2010, reflecting a $3 billion adjustment to acknowledge the reduced likelihood that certain open but unfulfilled contracts would turn into sales.

Northrop beat its own profit forecast for the full year, reporting a 17 percent rise in earnings per share of $7.41, up from $6.32 in 2010, with improved performance, lower interest expenses and a lower share count more than offsetting lower sales and higher taxes.

Northrop in October forecast earnings per share of $6.95 to $7.05 a share.

The company, which builds unmanned spy planes and other equipment for the U.S. military, forecast 2012 earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.70.

Quarterly revenue fell to $6.5 billion from $6.9 billion a year earlier, while revenue in the full year dropped to $26.4 billion from $28.1 billion, reflecting U.S. budget constraints and the company's actions to cut volume in non-core and underperforming businesses.

Sales are expected to drop to between $24.7 billion and $25.4 billion in 2012, the company said.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Mark Porter)

((andrea.shalal-esa@thomsonreuters.com)(202-321-7839)) Keywords: NORTHROP/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.