Feb 1 AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, on Wednesday was set to issue the labor cost savings target it hopes to reach while it restructures, a company spokesman said.

AMR has not previously disclosed a savings goal, but airline analysts say it could call for job cuts amounting to more than 10,000 workers.

"We're talking about layoffs of 10 to 15 percent," said Ray Neidl, an aerospace analyst at Maxim Group. He said the reductions could facilitate airline capacity cuts of near 10 percent.

American, the third-largest U.S. airline, says it suffers from higher labor costs than its peers and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November.

Chief Executive Tom Horton was set to address union leaders in a meeting that will be closed to the public, an airline spokesman said. Wednesday afternoon, airline managers will meet with individual bargaining groups to detail the planned cuts and changes to work rules.

Horton has previously said AMR will likely end its reorganization with fewer employees.

The company, which employed about 88,000 workers when it filed for bankruptcy, has been mired for years in fruitless union negotiations, complaining that it shoulders higher labor costs than rival domestic and foreign carriers that have already restructured in bankruptcy.

AMR was the only major airline to sit out the last round of bankruptcy reorganizations that saw competitors United Airlines (UAL.N) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) slash labor costs and emerge stronger.

Workers and industry watchers were waiting to learn the fate of their pensions.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, which has responsibility for insuring certain benefits under private defined benefit pension plans, said it believes American Airlines will seek to terminate employee pensions. [ID: nL2E8CVC5J]

The agency said it filed a $92 million lien against AMR for the balance of unpaid pension plan contributions.

(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

