Feb 1 AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK, the bankrupt
parent of American Airlines, on Wednesday was set to issue the
labor cost savings target it hopes to reach while it
restructures, a company spokesman said.
AMR has not previously disclosed a savings goal, but airline
analysts say it could call for job cuts amounting to more than
10,000 workers.
"We're talking about layoffs of 10 to 15 percent," said Ray
Neidl, an aerospace analyst at Maxim Group. He said the
reductions could facilitate airline capacity cuts of near 10
percent.
American, the third-largest U.S. airline, says it suffers
from higher labor costs than its peers and filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection in November.
Chief Executive Tom Horton was set to address union leaders
in a meeting that will be closed to the public, an airline
spokesman said. Wednesday afternoon, airline managers will meet
with individual bargaining groups to detail the planned cuts and
changes to work rules.
Horton has previously said AMR will likely end its
reorganization with fewer employees.
The company, which employed about 88,000 workers when it
filed for bankruptcy, has been mired for years in fruitless
union negotiations, complaining that it shoulders higher labor
costs than rival domestic and foreign carriers that have already
restructured in bankruptcy.
AMR was the only major airline to sit out the last round of
bankruptcy reorganizations that saw competitors United Airlines
(UAL.N) and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) slash labor costs and emerge
stronger.
Workers and industry watchers were waiting to learn the fate
of their pensions.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, which
has responsibility for insuring certain benefits under private
defined benefit pension plans, said it believes American
Airlines will seek to terminate employee pensions. [ID:
nL2E8CVC5J]
The agency said it filed a $92 million lien against AMR for
the balance of unpaid pension plan contributions.
