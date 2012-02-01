LISLE, Ill. Feb 1 Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) expects to report a net loss for its first fiscal quarter, which ended on Tuesday, due in part to troubles with a brake supplier that hurt its truck-making operations.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cederoth discussed the problem, which he said stopped production of some lines of its trucks, at a meeting with investors at the company's headquarters outside Chicago on Wednesday.

The issue is not limited to Navistar but also affecting other major truck suppliers, said spokesman James Spangler.

Analysts had forecast a first-quarter profit of 34 cents per share, excluding one-time items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier, Navistar unveiled a big push to expand into natural-gas-powered trucks. [ID:nL4E8D15H5]

Costs related to the brake issue are not included in the company's fiscal 2012 forecast, which called for adjusted earnings of $5.00 to $5.75 a share. Analysts on average were expecting $5.90 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting By James B. Kelleher; Writing by Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Richard Chang)

