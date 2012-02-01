* Vale says will abide by Chinese port regulations

* Chinese authorities banned Valemax class ships at ports

* Vale: shipbuilding plan broader than just China access

(Adds details)

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Brazil's Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, said on Wednesday its schedule for the delivery of 29 new very large ore carriers under construction has not changed since the ban of the vessels in Chinese ports.

Chinese officials banned a new class of giant ship from its ports on Tuesday, which called into question the plans of Vale SA (VALE5.SA) to build them to cut costs of shipping iron ore to the world's largest consumer of ore. [ID:nL2E8D10FN]

Vale said on Wednesday in a statement that it would comply with Chinese port regulations.

The company went on to say the objective of building the fleet of 400,000-tonne carriers is to reduce the freight and environmental costs of getting its iron ore from Brazilian ports to clients in Asia and Europe.

Vale said its megaships, of which six are already in operation, are able to dock at the Brazilian ports of Ponta da Madeira in Northeast Brazil; Sohar in Oman; Taranto in Italy; Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Vale is also using a floating offloading storage system of smaller ships in the Philippines and developing a terminal in Malaysia in 2014 to handle its megacarriers.

China is the world's largest steel maker and Vale's largest consumer.

(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bob Burgdorfer)

