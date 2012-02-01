Feb 1 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS.N), the maker of Moen faucets and Master Lock padlocks, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to charges related to restructuring and other items.

The company, which was spun out of the conglomerate Fortune Brands and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange last fall, lost $68.4 million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $11.2 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Fortune earned 16 cents a share, in line with last year's profit and matching analysts' expectations according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 3.8 percent to $876.1 million. Demand was strong for Master Lock padlocks and safety products and Husky garage organization items, while sales of windows fell more than 20 percent.

The company, which sells to chains such as Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Lowe's Cos (LOW.N), said it believes that an energy tax credit pushed a good deal of demand for windows into 2010.

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago, additional reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

