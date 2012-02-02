* EPS of 99 cnts/shr beats Street's 93 cnts/shr

* CFO defends performance of 'Star Wars' game

* EA's fourth-quarter outlook falls short

(Adds comments from CFO, analyst)

By Liana B. Baker

Feb 1 Electronic Arts' (EA.O) revenue rose more than expected in its third quarter on strong sales of the military-themed game Battlefield 3" and the company said its highly anticipated "Star Wars" game was off to a great start, dismissing reports that players are leaving in droves.

The company said it sold 2 million units of "Star Wars: The Old Republic." The online game, which was the most anticipated and expensive title in EA's history, is being closely watched by investors. It has generated 1.7 million active subscribers so far, the company said on Wednesday.

EA fought back against reports that large numbers of users are leaving the massive multiplayer online game.

"Those are unfounded. There are some reports saying there are only 400,000 users of 'Star'. That's wrong. We have 1.7 million active subscribers as of today," Chief Financial Officer Eric Brown said in an interview on Wednesday.

When the game came out Dec. 20, players had to wait a long time to connect to the servers. But then the wait times suddenly dropped, which prompted some analysts to lower their price targets on EA shares because they worried that players had quit the game.

Brown said the company's technology had improved since the game's launch and EA was now able to host more players without the wait times.

"We were able to double the amount of people we could support per server and so the lines which appeared to be congested became uncongested due to great engineering. 'Star Wars' has been an incredibly successful launch," he said.

He added the game has grown faster than "World of Warcraft", the Internet game made by EA's biggest rival, Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O).

EA also said it has sold 11 million units of "Battlefield 3", its shooter game that faced off against Activision's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" game during the holiday season.

The company estimated revenue of $925 million to $925 million in the fourth quarter, and earnings of 10 to 20 cents per share, below analysts' average estimate of 29 cents.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue, the company said net income rose 71 percent to $334 million, or 99 cents per share for the quarter ended December 31. This beat analyst's average estimate of 93 cents.

On a non-adjusted basis, the company narrowed its net loss to $205 million, or 62 cents per share, from $322 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $1.65 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

EA shares rose 1 percent to $18.62 in extended trading, after closing at $18.44 on Nasdaq.

