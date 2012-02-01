* Q1 shr excluding items $0.97 vs Street view $0.90

NEW YORK, Feb 1 Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) reported a quarterly profit that was well ahead of Wall Street expectations and raised its financial targets for full-year 2012 on strong demand for its wireless chips, sending its shares up almost 5 percent.

The biggest supplier of cellphone chips raised its revenue target for the full year 2012 to a range of $18.7 billion to $19.7 billion from its previous target range of $18 billion to $19 billion.

Qualcomm also said that it now expects full-year earnings per share excluding unusual items in a range of $3.55 to $3.75, up from its previous forecast for $3.42 to $3.62.

The San Diego, California-based company reported a profit of$1.395 billion, or 81 cents per share, for its fiscal first-quarter, ended Dec. 25, compared with a profit of $1.17 billion, or 71 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding unusual items Qualcomm earnings per share were 97 cents compared with Wall Street expectations for 90 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $4.68 billion from $3.35 billion and compared with Wall Street expectations of $4.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In November, Qualcomm had forecast first-quarter revenue in a range of $4.35 billion to $4.75 billion and first-quarter net earnings per share in a range of 70 cents to 76 cents.

Qualcomm shares rose more than 6 percent to $63.34 in late trade after closing at $59.56 in the regular Nasdaq session.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Phil Berlowitz)

