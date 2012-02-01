* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.16 matches Street view

Feb 1 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS.N), the maker of Moen faucets and Master Lock padlocks, posted a fourth quarter loss on Wednesday due to charges related to restructuring and other items.

The company, which was spun out of the conglomerate Fortune Brands and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange last fall, lost $68.4 million, or 44 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $11.2 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Fortune earned 16 cents a share, in line with last year's profit and matching analysts' expectations according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Charges of 60 cents per share are mainly related to impairments of intangible assets in the windows and door systems unit, the impact of a new accounting method on benefit plan expense and restructuring charges.

Net sales rose 3.8 percent to $876.1 million. Demand was strong for Master Lock padlocks and safety products and Husky garage organization items, while sales of windows fell more than 20 percent.

The company, which sells to chain stores such as Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Lowe's Cos (LOW.N), said it believes that an energy tax credit that expired at the end of 2010 pushed a good deal of demand for windows into that year .

Fortune said it expects to earn 66 cents to 74 cents per share this year, before charges and gains, up from 60 cents per share last year. Analysts have been looking for a profit of 79 cents per share.

It expects 2012 net sales to rise in a mid-single digit percentage range, on the assumption that the overall market for its products should rise 1 percent to 2 percent.

Consumers are hesitant to buy big-ticket items, putting pressure on areas such as cabinets, windows and doors, Chief Executive Chris Klein said in a statement. Still, despite such concerns, Fortune believes that it continues to outperform the market for its products.

Shares of Fortune were unchanged at $18.89 in after hours trading.

Hedge fund manager William Ackman has been very vocal about the company's strong growth prospects and recently raised his firm Pershing Square's stake in the home goods maker.

