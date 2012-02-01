* Q4 EPS C$0.48 vs. C$1.19

* Hydrogen plant outage mars results

* Production avg 91,259 bpd vs 114,739

(Adds share price, other Syncrude partners)

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 1 Profit at Canadian Oil Sands Ltd COS.TO, which has the largest stake in the Syncrude Canada oil sands venture, was more than halved in the fourth quarter as outages at a major processing unit cut into production, the company said on Wednesday.

Canadian Oil Sands earned C$232 million ($232 million), or 48 Canadian cents a share, down from year-earlier C$575 million, or C$1.19 a share.

The result beat the average analyst estimate of 45 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The year-before figure includes a large tax recovery. The company recorded a tax expense in the most recent quarter related to its conversion to a corporation from an income trust.

Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund expenditures and pay dividends, fell 9 percent to C$363 million, or 75 Canadian cents a share, from C$398 million, or 82 Canadian cents.

Canadian Oil Sands has a 37 percent stake in Syncrude, one of the top two mining and synthetic-crude processing operations in the oil sands of northern Alberta. The venture struggled with mechanical problems in the quarter.

A hydrogen processing unit at Syncrude's upgrading plant had an extended outage in November and December, forcing the company to cut its production target for the year.

Also in November, a 100,000 barrel a day coker unit, which turns heavy bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready light crude, was unexpectedly idled. The unit, which is back in operation, is slated for a 30-day turnaround starting early this month.

"(The downtime) exemplifies the value of the effort currently underway to target unplanned capacity losses," Chief Executive Marcel Coutu said in a statement. "We do expect this to gradually result in increased capacity rates at Syncrude, and in 2012 we are looking forward to a 7 percent increase in volumes over 2011."

The Syncrude partners decided in late 2011 to push back expansion plans to fix reliability problems with current equipment at the sprawling site north of the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray, Alberta. A target for the end of the decade to produce 600,000 barrels a day, up from the current capacity of 350,000 bpd, was postponed into the 2020s.

During the quarter, sales volumes net to Canadian Oil Sands averaged 91,259 barrels a day, down 20 percent from the fourth quarter of 2010.

Fewer barrels led to operating costs of C$46.88 a barrel, up a hefty 31 percent. Syncrude's synthetic oil fetched C$104.78 a barrel in the quarter, up 25 percent from the same period a year earlier.

In December, Canadian Oil Sands forecast the overall Syncrude operation would produce 106 million to 117 million barrels in 2012, still well below the 350,000 bpd capacity.

Canadian Oil Sands shares fell 63 Canadian cents, or 2.5 percent, to C$24.23 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, representing a drop of 13 percent in the past 12 months. The company reported its results after the market closed.

Syncrude's other owners are Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO), Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), Nexen Inc NXY.TO, Sinopec (600688.SS), JX Holdings (5020.T) unit Mocal Energy and Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N).

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter Galloway)

