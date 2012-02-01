* Morgan Stanley, Goldman, JPMorgan leads

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 Facebook filed to raise a targeted $5 billion in a hotly anticipated initial public offering on Wednesday, setting the stage for Silicon Valley's largest-ever IPO.

The world's largest social network, a dorm room project for Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg that exploded in popularity and vaulted to Silicon Valley's top tier within 8 years, said in its preliminary filing that its net income rose 65 percent to $1 billion in 2011, off revenue of $3.71 billion.

The long-awaited submission kicks off a months-long process that will culminate in Silicon Valley's biggest coming-out party since the heyday of the dotcom boom and bust.

Facebook, which said it now has 845 million active users, appointed Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) its lead underwriters. Other bookrunners included Bank of America (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital (BARC.L) and Allen & Co.

Facebook had previously been expected to raise $10 billion in what would have been the fourth-largest IPO in U.S. history, after Visa Inc (V.N), General Motors (GM.N), and AT&T Wireless (T.N), according to Thomson Reuters data.

