Feb 1 HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) climbed two spots to take the title of world's most valuable bank brand from struggling Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), according to the 2012 BrandFinance Banking 500 study.

Bank of America, besieged with mortgage-related losses and a consumer backlash over a proposed debit card fee, fell to third as its brand value dropped to $22.9 billion. London-based HSBC's brand was worth $27.6 billion, according to the study.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) had the second-most valuable bank brand in the world and the most valuable in the United States. Brand Finance is a London-based independent company that advises clients on brand management and intangible assets.

Brand Finance uses what it calls a discounted cash flow technique to arrive at the value of a bank's trademark and intellectual property. It takes into account the company's financial strength, size, geographic presence and reputation.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C., editing by Matthew Lewis)

((rick.rothacker@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 704 998 2504)(Reuters Messaging: rick.rothacker.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKS/BRANDS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.