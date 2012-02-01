* Gerdau seeks $2.5 billion from stake sale -Bloomberg

* Hired Goldman Sachs to manage transaction -report

* Gerdau, Goldman declined to comment on story

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA)(GGB.N), the world's second-biggest maker of long steel products, plans to sell 40 percent of its mining unit for about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The Porto Alegre, Brazil-based steelmaker hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to manage the transaction, Bloomberg reported, citing the source. The report said Chinese and Japanese firms could be interested in buying the stake.

Gerdau declined to comment on the Bloomberg story, citing a quiet period before the release of fourth-quarter earnings. An external public relations executive working for Goldman said the bank would not comment. Efforts to reach a spokeswoman at Goldman Sachs' media office in New York were unsuccessful.

Gerdau has for the past year sought to sell a stake in the unit, which has about 3 billion tonnes of iron ore deposits, to either raise more money to develop it or bring in a partner with greater expertise in handling ore mines. The steelmaker, which also uses scrap as the main ingredient for its steel, has yet to reach self-sufficiency in iron ore.

Shares of Gerdau posted their biggest jump since late October, gaining 4.5 percent in Sao Paulo trading.

