* Q2 adj EPS from cont. ops $0.27 vs Street view of $0.25

* Sales $2.08 bln, up from $1.96 bln

* Stands by '12 outlook

Feb 2 Sara Lee Corp SLE.N, maker of Ball Park hot dogs and Jimmy Dean sausages, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, and stood by its full-year forecast.

Total company net income was $469 million, or 79 cents per share, in Sara Lee's fiscal second quarter, ended on Dec. 31, down from $833 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings from continuing operations were 27 cents per share.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also stood by its fiscal 2012 outlook, which calls for adjusted earnings of 89 cents to 95 cents per share and sales of $7.9 billion to $8.15 billion.

Net sales rose to $2.08 billion from $1.96 billion a year earlier.

