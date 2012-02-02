* Earnings from continuing operations drops 5 pct

* Advertising revenue down 3 pct

* Shares fall 7 pct in premarket trade

Feb 2 Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) posted lower quarterly profit on Thursday due to weak advertising trends at its stable of cable networks, including MTV and Nickelodeon, and its shares tumbled 7 percent in premarket trading.

The media company said advertsing revenue fell 3 percent, surprising analysts at Evercore Partners.

"We had forecast a 2 percent rise in advertising revenue, even though we knew of issues such as the Nickelodeon ratings measurement problem," said Alan Gould, an analyst at Evercore Partners.

Nickelodeon, a network aimed at children, suffered an unexpected drop in ratings during the crucial holiday quarter. Viacom said it was a measurement anomaly that it would try to resolve. The lower ratings hurt advertising revenue.

Gould said Viacom's advertising weakness was likely to be company-specific rather than a wider media company trend.

Viacom said fiscal first-quarter earnings from continuing operations fell 5 percent to $591 million. But earnings per share rose 4 percent to $1.06, boosted by aggressive share buybacks. Analysts on average had been expecting $1.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $3.95 billion, helped by a double-digit increase in fees paid by cable, satellite and phone distributors for carriage of its newtworks. Revenue was also helped by box office success for movies by its Paramount Studios unit, including "Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol" and "Paranormal Activity 3."

"Despite short-term softness in the overall ad markets, Viacom's quarterly results benefited from strong affiliate fee revenue growth," Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said in a statement.

Viacom spent $700 million buying back 16.2 million shares during the quarter.

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke in New York; Editing by Derek Caney and John Wallace)

