* CEO says 1 bln reais capex in 2012 is "minimum necessary"

* Wood pulp producer sees recovering global prices this year

* Weak global market, currency swings added to 2011 net loss

* Fibria shares gain 1.5 pct

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Shares of Fibria (FIBR3.SA), the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, rose on Thursday after announcing it would cut back investments after plunging global pulp prices led to steep losses last year.

The pulp producer is making "the minimum investment necessary to maintain operations" and plans capital spending of about 1 billion reais ($578 million) this year, Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli said on a conference call on Thursday.

Fibria's investments totaled 1.24 billion reais in 2011, down from the 1.64 billion reais originally budgeted. A more modest investment plan and ongoing asset sales should help the company meet debt obligations without issuing new shares, analysts said.

Fibria shares rose 1.5 percent on Thursday in Sao Paulo, reversing early losses triggered by a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. The company's shares have accumulated almost a 4 percent gain so far this year after a 46 percent drop in 2011.

Castelli said Fibria would hold off on a final decision on building a new plant until September or October, when it will base the decision on the state of the world's wood pulp market, which slumped last year amid a global economic slowdown.

Weaker pulp prices and a currency swing driving up debt-servicing costs contributed to a 358 million reais net loss in the fourth quarter and an 868 million reais loss in 2011, Fibria reported in a late Wednesday filing. [ID:nL2E8D1GES]

Castelli said the market for Fibria's exports, which represent more than 90 percent of the company's revenue, has already shown signs of recovery, which should extend through the year as Chinese buyers return to the market.

The price of wood pulp futures WPc1 has fallen more than 11 percent in the last year and is trading at its lowest levels in two years.

On Wednesday, Brazil's government said wood pulp exports fell 10 percent to 733,800 tonnes in January from 814,800 tonnes in December. January exports were 1.6 percent higher than a year earlier. [ID:nL2E8D1EDY]

Analysts have voiced concern over Fibria's still-high debt levels and are eyeing management actions to trim cut back leverage within the next year. Fibria's net debt rose to 4.8 times twelve-month operating profit at the end of December, compared with 4.2 times at the end of September.

As part of efforts to revamp its finances, Fibria named Guilherme Cavalcanti as chief financial officer this week, replacing Joao Elek. Cavalcanti was formerly the head of finance at Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's biggest iron ore producer.

"Although the industry's trough is now behind us, we think that yet another senior management change and the still-leveraged capital structure will be overhangs and prevent the stock from outperforming on a 12 to 18 month horizon," said Bruno Montanari, a natural resources analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co, in a note to clients.

($1 = 1.73 reais)

