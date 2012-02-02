By Paulo Prada and Carolina Marcondes

SAO PAULO Feb 2 A landmark auction for companies to build and operate terminals at three big Brazilian airports is attracting heavy interest as the nation tries to accommodate soaring air traffic and prepare for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

Interested bidders must present their proposals by Thursday afternoon, and Brazil's government plans to award the concessions on Monday.

At least 11 consortia comprising big foreign airport operators teaming up with Brazilian contractors plan bids, according to a Reuters tabulation. Some companies acknowledged their participation publicly, while officials from others confirmed their interest on the condition of anonymity.

The concessions are for the airport in Brasilia, Brazil’s capital, and the two major airports in Sao Paulo, the country’s biggest city and financial and industrial hub.

The auction, which has encountered some political backlash from opponents of privatization, is an effort by the government of President Dilma Rousseff to improve Brazil’s notoriously overcrowded and inefficient airports.

The bigger of the two airports in Sao Paulo was voted the worst in Latin America last year in a survey by Latin Trade magazine.

Many investors also view the auction as a test case for Rousseff's willingness to allow greater participation of private capital in other projects such as seaports and highways.

Airlines warn that airport constraints in the short term will curtail growth that over the past decade caused Brazil’s air travel market to double.

For passengers, the growth is often painful.

First time-flyers and seasoned business travelers alike have expressed frustration because of crowded terminals and long delays for everything from check-in to flight departures to taxi ranks.

“It’s chaos as it is now, so just imagine how bad things will get when you start talking about a World Cup,” said Claudio Candiota, president of an air passenger rights organization based in the southern city of Porto Alegre.

Still, the potential for long-term growth and improvement has made the country one of the most attractive in the world for airport operators, aircraft manufacturers and other aviation businesses. In a recent report, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus EAD.PA predicted average growth of more than 7 percent for air travel in Brazil through 2030.

Various Brazilian companies have recently said they are partnering with big foreign airport operators to make their proposals. For instance, Companhia de Concessoes Rodoviarias (CCRO3.SA), which currently has a concession to operate highways in the country, is bidding with Switzerland's Zurich Airport, spokespersons from both companies said.

Ecorodovias (ECOR3.SA), another highway operator, and Germany's Fraport (FRAG.DE) have also said in a statement that they would make a bid.

The decision to grant the concessions is a reversal in the longstanding stance against privatization by Rousseff’s left-leaning Workers Party.

Her predecessor and mentor, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opposed previous efforts to grant airport concessions while in office.

The party under his leadership long railed against the centrist administration it succeeded because of a far-reaching privatization program that in the 1990s sold off all or parts of state companies, including electricity and telecommunications providers and former oil and mining monopolies.

The government says the airport concessions are not privatizations because they will leave 49 percent of the new operators in the hands of the state agency that already controls them. And given the growing consumer demands of Brazil’s emerging middle class, many of the party’s supporters may not be as opposed to privatization as they were during Brazil’s turbulent economic past.

“The president knows she has to be pragmatic and find a way to deliver on the types of services that Brazilians are beginning to demand,” said Rafael Cortes, a political analyst at Sao Paulo consultancy Tendencias.

