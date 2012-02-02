* Q4 EPS $0.64 tops Wall St view of $0.62/shr

* Sales $3.02 bln also top analysts' estimates

* Stands by '12 sales goal

* Shares rise 2.6 pct

Feb 2 Kellogg Co (K.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday and stood by its full-year sales forecast, sending its shares up 2.6 percent.

Fourth-quarter net income was $232 million, or 64 cents per share, for the world's largest cereal maker with brands including Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies. That was up from $189 million, or 51 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $3.02 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 62 cents per share on sales of $2.99 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kellogg stood by its 2012 forecast, which calls for net sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, which is above its long-term annual targets, as it expects benefits from new products and price increases.

Its shares rose 2.6 percent to $50.60 in premarket trading from their close on Wednesday at $49.31 on the New York Stock Exchange.

On the bottom line, Kellogg said it expects full-year operating profit to be flat or up slightly, due to continued investments. Earnings per share are expected to grow between 2 percent and 4 percent, lifted by share buybacks and other factors.

In November Kellogg said it was spending an additional $70 million in the second half of 2011 to improve its manufacturing after it suffered several blows including recent food safety issues.

