Feb 2 AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) and Paccar (PCAR.O) are among heavy truck manufacturers to have had vehicle shipments affected by a potential brake defect that will cause a first-quarter loss at one of their key competitors.

Ohio-based Bendix on Thursday said the potential defect -- which is related to the valve performance on the ATR-6 model -- affects components built between December 2010 and Jan. 18, this year.

Bendix spokeswoman Barbara Gould said the part was fitted on 50,000 to 60,000 trucks made by Volvo, Paccar and Navistar (NAV.N) International Corp during the 14-month timeframe.

Navistar said Wednesday that troubles related to the brakes will lead the Lisle, Illinois, company to report a net loss for its fiscal fist quarter. Navistar has been forced to stop activity on some truck production lines.

Volvo Trucks spokesman Brandon Borgna said as of Jan. 19, the company postponed delivery of vehicles affected by the potential Bendix defect, and Volvo was employing "a design solution" so that it could continue building trucks at a facility in Virginia.

"Volvo Trucks is taking action to address vehicles in the field and protect our customers," he said. The company did not provide details on how the issue would affect financial performance.

A Paccar spokesman did not return a call requesting a comment.

Gould, the Bendix spokeswoman, said the company was "working closely with our customers" to fix potential issues and ensure the safety of affected vehicles. Bendix is a subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse AG STELLG.UL, based in Munich, Germany.

