Feb 2 A potential brake defect that will cause Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) to report a first-quarter loss is also affecting rival truck makers AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) and Paccar (PCAR.O).

The potential defect involves a valve made by brake supplier Bendix Corp between December 2010 and Jan. 18, this year.

Bendix, a unit of Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse AG STELLG.UL , said it is unaware of any injuries related to the potential defect.

Bendix spokeswoman Barbara Gould said the part was fitted on 50,000 to 60,000 trucks made by Volvo, Paccar and Navistar during the period at issue.

Navistar said on Wednesday that troubles related to the brakes will lead the company to report a net loss for its fiscal first quarter, ended Jan. 31. Navistar has been forced to stop activity on some truck production lines. [ID:nL2E8D1GWP]

Volvo Trucks spokesman Brandon Borgna said as of Jan. 19 the company had postponed delivery of vehicles affected by the potential Bendix defect, and Volvo was employing "a design solution" so that it could continue building trucks at a facility in Virginia.

Almost 26,000 Volvo vehicles were affected, but Volvo said the issue will not have a material impact on earnings .

"Volvo Trucks is taking action to address vehicles in the field and protect our customers," he said. Volvo dealers have been informed about the situation, and truck buyers will be notified by mid-February.

A Paccar spokesman did not return a call requesting a comment.

Bendix spokeswoman Gould said, "We are working very closely with our customers to address the issue and remedy the situation as rapidly as possible."

