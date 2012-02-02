By Rick Popely

BELVIDERE, Ill. Feb 2 Chrysler Group LLC is adding 1,800 jobs at its Belvidere, Illinois, factory to build the U.S. automaker's Dodge Dart compact sedan, the first vehicle born of the partnership between Chrysler and its majority owner Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said Chrysler may build as many as four different vehicles at the Belvidere plant.

"This plant will be fully loaded," he told reporters. "It may be two vehicles, maybe three, maybe four."

The Dart replaces the Dodge Caliber, which sold poorly and did not have the fuel economy needed to compete in the small sedan segment of the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Production of the Dart is set to begin in the second quarter on two shifts and in July, the assembly plant will shift to a "three crew" schedule that has been a source of concern for workers at two Chrysler engine plants.

Under this schedule, employees will be divided into three groups, each working four 10-hour shifts per week. The plant will be open six days a week.

One group will start at 6 a.m. two days a week and at around 4 p.m. on the other day days. The other two groups will have the same start time during each shift.

In a traditional three-shift system, overtime begins 100 hours after production. The schedule at Belvidere would allow Chrysler to get 120 hours of production without paying overtime.

Last fall, union workers at Chrysler's Dundee, Michigan, engine plant threatened a local strike, saying the production schedules were punishing. Workers at a second engine plant in Trenton, Michigan, also raised concerns about worker health.

Workers in Trenton and Dundee rotate shifts, but Belvidere will not, Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said.

Marchionne told reporters that under the current contract with the United Auto Workers union, Chrysler could "technically" establish three-crew schedules at other plants. But he said he would rather negotiate with the union over schedules.

Chrysler has mounted an unlikely comeback since its near-collapse and taxpayer-funded bankruptcy in 2009, but the smallest U.S. automaker still remains financially weaker than its larger Detroit rivals, Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors Co (GM.N).

