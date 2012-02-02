Feb 2 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O) on Thursday named Bloomberg LP executive Lex Fenwick as chief executive officer of its Dow Jones & Co unit, publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Fenwick, a 25-year Bloomberg veteran, will join Dow Jones on Feb 13 and report to News Corp President Chase Carey.

He replaces Les Hinton, a close associate of Murdoch's, who left the company last July in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal at the UK newspaper division he previously oversaw.

Dow Jones has been run by President Todd Larsen since Hinton left and he will remain with the company.

Fenwick replaced Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg as chief executive of the business in 2001. He most recently has been CEO of Bloomberg Ventures, a venture capital unit he founded in July 2008.

Carey said he welcomed Fenwick's experience in financial news as well as his "aggressive and bold leadership".

Dow Jones's enterprise unit includes the Dow Jones Newswires, DJ FX Trade, Factiva information and Dow Jones VentureSource database.

Dow Jones and Bloomberg LP are both direct competitors of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO).

(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; editing by Mark Porter)

