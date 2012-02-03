* Q1 EPS 42 cents vs Street view 33 cents

By Martinne Geller

Feb 3 Tyson Foods Inc's (TSN.N) quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as higher pork sales helped offset weak beef results, sending its shares up nearly 3 percent in premarket trading.

Tyson, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said its chicken segment returned to profitability in its fiscal first quarter, despite higher feed costs. It also cited strong performance in its prepared foods business.

"Our beef segment is experiencing a rough patch as a result of challenging market fundamentals," said Tyson Chief Executive Donnie Smith. "Although we are still outperforming industry indexes, if current conditions continue, our beef results will be pressured in our second quarter."

The U.S. cattle herd shrank for the fifth straight year in 2011, to a 60-year low, as a devastating drought and record high feed costs hit production. [ID:nL2E8CRN3E]

Tyson said on Friday that net income fell to $156 million, or 42 cents per share, in the first quarter, ended on Dec. 31, from $298 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 9.4 percent to $8.33 billion , meeting analysts' estimates. Sales volume fell 5 percent as the company processed less meat in anticipation of reduced demand.

Average prices rose 14.6 percent due to price increases meant to offset higher commodity costs and increased sales of more higher-priced items.

The company stood by its 2012 forecast calling for sales of at least $34 billion, helped by price increases related to tighter meat supplies and higher raw materials costs.

Because exports are likely to remain strong, Tyson expects total domestic availability of meat -- including chicken, beef, pork and turkey -- to be down 2 percent to 3 percent from 2011, which should support higher prices.

Shares rose 2.6 percent to $19.10 in premarket trade, from Thursday's close at $18.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.

