By Margaret Chadbourn

WASHINGTON Feb 2 The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a measure to scale back million dollar bonuses for the executives of government-run housing finance firms Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

The provision was attached as an amendment to a broader bill that prohibits members of Congress from trading stocks using inside information. The amendment cleared on a voice vote with no objection, and the full bill later passed 96-3.

"Fannie and Freddie have cost American taxpayers billions of dollars and this year they have paid exorbitant bonuses to their executives," said Senator Scott Brown, a Republican from Massachusetts.

Senator John McCain, an Arizona Republican, and Democrat John Rockefeller of West Virginia cosponsored the amendment. It was introduced after the companies’ regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, approved nearly $13 million in bonuses to 10 executives.

Outrage on Capitol Hill over the bonus pay erupted in the fall and led to a series of hearings on the firms' compensation practices in which the heads of both companies and their regulator were forced to testify.

The effort to curb the bonuses needs to clear the House of Representatives before it becomes law, and efforts are already underway in that chamber to take action.

The House Financial Services Committee voted in November to suspend executive pay packages at the companies and tie employee compensation to a system in line with one used by the U.S. government for federal workers.

FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco has staunchly defended the bonuses as necessary to retain and attract qualified staff. He has said he intends to lower the bonus levels over time.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were taken over by the government in 2008 as spiraling mortgage losses threatened their solvency. They have been kept afloat with about $169 billion in taxpayer aid since then.

(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((tim.ahmann@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 202 898-8370)(Reuters Messaging: tim.ahmann.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA CONGRESS/HOUSING

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.