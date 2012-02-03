* Q4 adj EPS $0.69 tops Wall St view of $0.67

Feb 3 Alcoholic drink maker Beam Inc BEAM.N reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday, helped by strong sales of established brands like Maker's Mark and new products like Skinnygirl.

The world's fourth-largest spirits company's net income was $94.1 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $85.4 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier, when Beam was still part of the Fortune Brands Inc conglomerate.

Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations were 69 cents per share.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 67 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $637.5 million from $629.8 million a year earlier.

The company expects 2012 adjusted earnings per share to rise at a high-single-digit percentage rate from 2011 earnings of $2.12 per share, consistent with the long-term goals it set out before the spin-off.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)

