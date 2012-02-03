Feb 3 Clorox Co (CLX.N) reported a higher quarterly profit, aided by cost cuts and a decision to raise prices on bleach and other goods.

Clorox's net earnings rose to $105 million, or 79 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter that ended in December, from $21 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose about 3.6 percent to $1.22 billion.

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)

