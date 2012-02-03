* Caterpillar's Progress Rail to close London, Ont. plant

* Decision follows unsuccessful CAW negotiations

* Plant employs more than 400 hourly workers

Feb 3 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) plans to close its Electro-Motive locomotive plant in London, Ontario, following several months of unsuccessful contract negotiations with the Canadian Auto Workers union.

Electo-Motive is run by Caterpillar's U.S.-based Progress Rail unit. The London plant employed more than 400 hourly workers, all of whom have been locked out of the plant since the beginning of 2012 due to the contract dispute.

The company said on Friday the closing is taking place because the cost structure of the operation is not sustainable and new agreement has not been forthcoming. Caterpillar's contract with Electro-Motive Canada workers in London expired Dec. 31.

Caterpillar had been looking for wage and benefit concessions from the CAW.

A CAW spokeswoman could not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting By John D. Stoll; Editing by Derek Caney)

