* Paul Morrison leading consumer compliance at JPMorgan

* B of A's online executive went to JPMorgan last year

By Rick Rothacker

Feb 3 Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) former general auditor has joined JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) as head of consumer compliance.

Paul Morrison, who was Bank of America's auditor for nearly a decade, in 2010 became the risk executive for the bank's struggling home loans units. In November, the bank said he was leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Based in New York, Morrison oversees compliance for JPMorgan's consumer and business banking, credit card and mortgage banking businesses. He started in late December, a JPMorgan spokesman said this week.

Morrison is the second high-ranking Bank of America executive to depart for JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets. Last year, David Owen, Bank of America's head of online banking, became chief financial officer of JPMorgan's consumer banking unit.

Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank, is losing executives amid a cost-cutting effort that is expected to eliminate at least 30,000 jobs over the next few years. In October, strategy executive Mike Lyons left to lead corporate and institutional banking at PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N).

JPMorgan has emerged from the 2007-2009 financial crisis as one of the healthier large banks, while Bank of America has been saddled with mortgage-related losses and lawsuits from its disastrous 2008 purchase of subprime lender Countrywide Financial. Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan has been selling off assets and cutting costs to try to boost capital and profits.

After falling 58 percent in 2011, Bank of America shares are up more than 30 percent this year. On Friday, the stock rose 5.4 percent to $7.85 in morning trading as markets reacted to a positive jobs report.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((rick.rothacker@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 704 998 2504)(Reuters Messaging: rick.rothacker.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKOAMERICA/DEPARTURE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.