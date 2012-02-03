* Says concerns about proposed tie-up with KGHM "overblown"

* CEO says no negative feedback from its shareholders on deal

* Says investors understand why Quadra is recommending the deal

TORONTO, Feb 3 Quadra FNX QUX.TO is not worried by recent conflicting signals from the Polish government about Polish copper producer KGHM's KGHM.WA proposed C$3 billion ($3 billion) acquisition of Quadra, said Paul Blythe, chief executive of the Canadian miner.

Blythe, in a telephone interview on Thursday, said concerns about a comment from a Polish official about reviewing the deal were "overblown". Poland owns a 32 percent stake in KGHM and it recently blocked KGHM's proposal for a 3 billion zlotys share buyback. [ID:nL6E8CJ1MV]

Last week, comments about a possible Polish review of KGHM's proposed acquisition of Quadra led to a sell-off in shares of the Canadian miner. Shares pared losses after Poland's deputy treasury minister assured markets that the government did not view the deal unfavorably. [ID:nW8E8CA01K] [ID:nL5E8CO3ZG]

Blythe said it is business as usual for the Canadian copper miner even with the shareholder vote on the proposed deal fast approaching.

Quadra continues to advance development work at its large Sierra Gorda copper-molybdenum project in Chile, said Blythe, adding that recent preliminary agreements signed with native groups should also help it move forward on its Victoria nickel-copper project in Sudbury, Ontario.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based mid-tier miner owns mines and projects spread across Canada, the United States, Greenland and Chile.

For the KGHM bid to succeed, it requires two-thirds of the votes cast by Quadra shareholders at the special shareholder meeting scheduled for Feb. 20 in Vancouver.

"There is some level of votes in, but really most of the votes are going to come in shortly before the 20th, and only then with confidence can we say it’s going to happen," said Blythe. "But most of the shareholders I’ve talked to understand why we are recommending the deal."

"If it’s helpful, I haven’t had any angry phone calls, but that’s probably because our shareholders are a polite bunch."

Quadra was trading around C$15.05 a share on Friday, just above KHGM's C$15 a share offer price, indicating that some investors still believe a competing bid may emerge.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)

