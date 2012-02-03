TORONTO Feb 3 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co has let 10 senior executives go, consolidating roles at Canada's The Bay and upscale U.S. department store chain Lord & Taylor.

An HBC spokeswoman confirmed the cuts, first reported by Women's Wear Daily, on Friday.

The changes came in the week after HBC said it had completed its acquisition of Lord & Taylor LLC and put The Bay's chief executive, Bonnie Brooks, in charge of the U.S. retailer as well. [ID:nL2E8CNIIF]

The chains had been operating as side-by-side affiliates since Richard Baker's U.S.-based private equity group, NRDC Equity Partners, bought HBC in 2008.

HBC Chief Executive Baker has floated the idea of taking a combined company public. But last fall the Globe and Mail newspaper cited sources saying the plan would be delayed to 2012 because of poor market conditions.

Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's longest continually operating company.

(Reporting By Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)

