* HSBC maintains 2012 gold forecast at $1,850 an ounce

* Easy monetary policies, financial market uncertainty cited

* High gold price to boost mine output, curb jewelry demand

(Adds new details throughout story, bullets)

Feb 6 Major bullion bank HSBC said it was keeping its 2012 average gold forecast at $1,850 an ounce due to accommodative global monetary policies and investor jitters about financial markets.

"Gold prices are being driven up by anxieties about large and unsustainable government debt, easy monetary policies, and mounting geopolitical risks," HSBC's chief commodity analyst James Steel said in a note dated Sunday.

In early January, Steel slashed his 2012 forecast to $1,850 an ounce from its previous target of $2,025 after gold prices briefly entered a bear market in December.

Gold XAU= fell 0.5 percent to about $1,715 an ounce on Monday, extending Friday's sharp sell-off on encouraging U.S. jobs data. Bullion, however, had gained 11 percent in January for its best monthly performance since August 2011.

"Despite gold’s sharp correction in Q4 2011, the long-run bull market remains intact, we believe," he said.

Steel said that gold should benefit as investors' confidence and their trust in the financial system and government policies have eroded after the 2008 global economic crisis.

"A shift in central banks’ attitudes toward bullion, as they have become strong buyers of gold after decades as net sellers, is perhaps the single most important bullish development for the market since the creation of gold ETFs," he said.

Steel also cited possible strengthening of the euro for his bullish view.

On the other hand, Steel said that the high price of gold is expected to boost mine output in the next five years, and should also curb gold jewelry demand in China and other emerging markets.

HSBC also said it maintained its 2013 forecast at $1,800 an ounce, and its 2014 outlook at $1,750.

