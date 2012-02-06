(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- There are signs that the Belizean government is becoming less willing to service its external commercial debt.

-- In addition, Belize faces external imbalances, limited access to external funding, and rising costs of servicing general government debt.

-- As a result, we have lowered our long-term foreign- and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Belize to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.

-- The stable outlook balances the possibility that the government will seek debt relief to reduce a rising external interest burden against the possibility that debt management will improve after the election.

Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term foreign- and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Belize to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The 'C' short-term credit ratings are unchanged. The outlook is stable.

"The downgrade reflects signs of lower political willingness to service Belize's external commercial debt obligations," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kelli Bissett. "In addition, Belize faces external imbalances, limited access to external funding, and rising costs of servicing general government debt." On Jan. 31, 2012--during an announcement scheduling early elections for March 7, 2012--Belizean Prime Minister Dean Barrow introduced continued debt service of the government's US$546.8 million bond (known locally as the super bond) as an election issue. The nature of the statement and prominent public office of the speaker signals, from a credit perspective, lower predictability that the government will continue to service its external commercial debt. Although a future United Democratic Party (UDP) government could ultimately back away from its leader's campaign rhetoric, the injection of the superbond into the campaign follows increased policy unpredictability (including the nationalizations of Belize's main electricity and telecom companies in the last two years) and raises questions about the political commitment to timely debt service.

In addition, this announcement comes amid low economic growth, a weak investment outlook, increased levels of crime, and limited ability to raise government revenue, all of which, from a credit perspective, weaken the government's payment capacity. Belize's current account is weakening, and its external financing options are limited. Oil production (the government's most import foreign exchange earner) is in structural decline, and tourism prospects appear lackluster given the global economic slowdown. We project Belize's 2012 gross external financing requirement at 114% of current account receipts plus useable reserves. Belize's policy measures will likely depress foreign direct investment. Given Belize's fixed exchange rate regime, we expect the government to draw down reserves for a portion of its external financing. International reserves were US$250 million at the end of January. We expect that international reserves will decline this year and that delays in market participants obtaining foreign exchange will increase. On the fiscal side, a shallow domestic financial market--coupled with domestic resistance to raise tax revenue--present a hard budget constraint.

In addition, the coupon on the super bond is scheduled to step up to 8.5% annually from 6% in August. With that, we project that general government interest payments will rise to 15% of general government revenues. Furthermore, we expect government workers and teachers to demand higher wages once the next budget debate begins. Net general government debt was 63% of GDP at year-end 2011. Given Belize's financing constraints, we expect it to remain at this level through 2012. (For an expanded discussion of these risk factors, please see our latest report concerning Belize, published Dec. 28, 2011, on the Global Credit Portal.) The local-currency ratings on Belize are 'CCC+/C', the same as the foreign-currency rating, reflecting the country's pegged exchange rate and limited monetary and fiscal flexibility. The transfer and convertibility assessment is 'B-', one notch above the long-term foreign-currency sovereign rating, under our expectation that in the event of default, the government would not actively restrict access to foreign exchange for private debt service. The foreign-currency recovery rating of '3' for the Government of Belize indicates our forecast of post-default recovery of between 50% and 70% on the principal of commercial foreign-currency debt. In our default scenario, we would expect the government to pursue a best-efforts approach to restructure its debt, as it did in late 2006 (which gave rise to the super bond).

The recovery estimate, however, also incorporates constraining factors of relatively high levels of both public-sector and external debt. The stable outlook balances the possibility that the government will seek debt relief to reduce a rising external interest burden against the possibility that debt management will improve after the election. We could lower the rating if there were increased signs that the government intends to pursue a distressed restructuring or if additional external liquidity pressures were to emerge. An upgrade would most likely result from greater predictability about the political willingness to service debt and improved financing prospects. These would likely stem from an improved growth and investment outlook. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)