* Non-concentrated juice "shipping normally" to U.S.

* Industry seeks grace period to eradicate banned fungicide

* Industry to demand carbendazim-free supplies from growers

By Peter Murphy

BRASILIA, Feb 6 Brazil's orange juice industry is shipping only non-concentrated product to the United States in order to comply with a ban on the fungicide carbendazim, the head of the national juice industry association Citrus BR told Reuters on Monday.

The U.S. government has detained a number of shipments of Brazilian frozen concentrated orange juice (FCOJ) after it started screening imports for carbendazim. The United States buys about 15 percent of the juice exports from top producer Brazil.

Tests began on Jan. 4, after an alert from Coca-Cola (KO.N) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), sending New York orange juice futures to record highs as traders feared a prolonged supply disruption. Prices nudged up on Monday amid the uncertainty. [ID:nL2E8D6B1X]

"The concentrate isn't leaving ... The not-from-concentrate is being shipped normally because it leaves here already tested and in most cases it is already below 10 parts per billion," said Christian Lohbauer, head of Citrus BR.

Juice with a carbendazim content of 10 parts per billion or less is considered free of the chemical since it is almost impossible to detect the substance reliably at this level.

"When it's 13-14 parts per billion, the juice stays here and goes to other markets," Lohbauer said.

Brazil's juice industry has been in talks for weeks with FDA officials, asking them to base testing for the fungicide on drinkable, not-from-concentrate juice which can easily meet their requirements.

The FDA has so far denied that request, saying its policy is to test the juice in the form in which it reaches the country.

Though a small market compared to the European Union, which gulps down about three-quarters of Brazil's juice exports, shipments to the U.S. market rose sharply last year. Brazil ships more than $2 billion of orange juice worldwide each year. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BRAZIL DITCHES CARBENDAZIM

About two-thirds of Brazil's juice shipments to the United States are already in not-from-concentrate, ready-to-drink form. Lohbauer said the industry was checking whether U.S. clients who had ordered concentrate would accept non-concentrated juice while it tries to work out a solution with the FDA.

Lohbauer said the industry had also requested the FDA grant an 18-month grace period to eradicate the chemical from Brazilian citrus and would demand growers switch to alternative chemicals when supply contracts are renewed.

"By September of this year if a truck arrives and carbendazim is found, the industry can reject it," Lohbauer said.

Brazil's large 2011/12 orange crop has now finished harvesting and the last deliveries are now being crushed in processing plants based in Sao Paulo, where most of the juice industry's citrus supplies are grown.

The U.S. Juice Products Association has weighed in to support Brazil's industry and avert disruption to its own, with both requesting the FDA consider raising the legal limit for carbendazim content in juice imports.

The EU has a carbendazim tolerance limit of 200 parts per billion.

An industry-funded citrus research body, Fundecitrus, said on Monday it was removing carbendazim from its list of approved chemicals for use in citrus cultivation. [ID:nL2E8D626O]. The substance is one of several treatments used to combat black spot disease, which has spread quickly in Brazilian groves in recent years.

Brazil's juice industry has given the FDA a study showing the possible negative economic impact for the United States if juice imports are drastically cut. Lohbauer said it was heartened that the FDA was examining its findings.

