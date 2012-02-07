HOUSTON, Feb 7 Chicago cash gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials each fell on Tuesday, extending Monday's declines on news that BP Plc had restarted a key unit at its 405,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Whiting, Indiana, over the weekend, traders said.

Trade sources said Chicago cash gasoline differentials fell about 6.00 cents per gallon to 24.00/22.00 cents under March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Tuesday, extending Monday's slip of 2.50 cents per gallon.

Chicago ULSD differentials on Tuesday also fell 3.50 cents per gallon to 19.50/16.50 cents under March NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said.

Traders attributed the declines to the restart of a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at the Whiting refinery, which went down last week for unplanned work.

(Reporting By Kristen Hays)